Politics

DA retains wards 35 and 37 in Nelson Mandela Bay by-election

By Nomazima Nkosi - 16 May 2019
Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Rano Kayser, left, with DA federal executive chairperson and councillor Athol Trollip
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has retained Ward 35 and Ward 37 in Wednesday's by-election.

The DA’s Ward 35 candidate, Helga van Staaden, won the ward by 83.3% and Ward 37 candidate Georgina Faldtman won Ward 37 by 55.4% of votes cast.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said this was an endorsement by voters that they want the DA to govern the metro once more.

"Under the ANC, EFF and UDM coalition of corruption service delivery in the city, and especially the northern areas, has come to a virtual standstill.

"The residents of this city have suffered long enough under the ANC, EFF, UDM coalition of corruption and we are confident that a DA-led government will shortly return to power in Nelson Mandela Bay," Bhanga said.

The metro is run through a coalition government between the ANC, UDM, AIC and United Front often with the supported by the EFF in council.

The DA now has 57 seats in council making it the biggest party in the metro.

Wards 35 and 37 were previously led by Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins respectively.

Their membership was terminated by the DA for turning against the party and siding with the present coalition government.

The by-election was also contested by newcomer the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP), the ANC, Patriotic Alliance and the ACDP.

