WATCH LIVE | Transnet acting CEO in the hot seat at Zondo commission
Up next in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry is Transnet's group acting chief executive officer, Mohammed Mahomedy.
During the testimony of the parastatal's board chairperson, Popo Molefe, it was revealed that an engineer who had worked at Transnet for 21 years was replaced by a teacher.
Making an observation about the prevalence of state capture at Transnet, Molefe told the state capture inquiry on Tuesday last week that the starting point was to make sure the "decision-maker" was captured.
"The starting point is to make sure that you capture the decision-maker, the person in the top position, [then] identify all other strategic positions, which positions will play a critical role in the allocation of budgetary resources in the company, the group CEO, the CFO, the treasurer, chief procurement officer and the key people in operating divisions," he said.
The second phase of the inquiry relates to allegations of fraud and corruption in the acquisition of ship-to-shore cranes.
The commission will also focus on allegations surrounding the procurement of IT services and consultancy services as well as what Pretorius described as the "ongoing systematic weakening of the governance structures within Transnet".