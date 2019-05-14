Here's what's next post elections: Swearing in of MPs, NCOPs and presidential inauguration

With the 2019 general elections done and dusted, the ANC will still be the governing party and the DA the official opposition - although both parties lost voters and parliamentary seats.

From the appointment of the members of parliament to the first state of the nation address, this is life post elections:

May 22

Parliament has confirmed that the first sitting of the national assembly has been provisionally set for May 22.

The chief justice is expected to make an official announcement this week.

The national assembly and national council of provinces have to be established within 14 days of the election results being confirmed by the IEC.

The chief justice will preside over the swearing in of members of parliament.

They will swear their faithfulness and obedience to the supreme law of the land, the constitution.

The speaker is elected by the national assembly in its first sitting after a general election.

The speaker is the principal office bearer of the assembly and even though the speaker is a member of a political party he or she is expected to protect the rights of all parties.

The chief justice will preside over the election of the speaker and deputy speaker.

May 23

The first sitting of the national council of provinces, which will also be overseen by the chief justice, has been provisionally set for May 23.

On this day the NCOP chairperson and deputy will be elected.

The appointment of the deputy president as well as cabinet ministers and their deputies will also take place.

May 25

Government has confirmed that the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa will be on May 25.

In a departure from the ceremony traditionally being held at the Union Buildings, this year's inaugurations will be at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

This was done to allow more people to be part of the event.

The theme is “Together celebrating 25 years of freedom: Renewal and growth for a better South Africa”.

June 20

The state of the nation address will mark the official opening of the sixth democratic parliament.

A provisional date has been set for June 20.