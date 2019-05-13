ANC NEC won't discuss election results: Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party would not discuss the outcome of the general elections at its national executive committee meeting in Irene, near Pretoria, on Monday.

The meeting will, however, discuss candidates for the position of premier in the eight provinces the ANC will govern. It will also discuss who will be the leader of its official opposition in Western Cape.

In a short media briefing at the St George's Hotel before the NEC meeting was set to commence, Magashule said the names of premier candidates had already been submitted for consideration.

"This is a special NEC. We are just discussing the issue of premier elects because you know in terms of the conference resolution, the provinces must give us three names, and the provinces have done so. The decision-making body on this matter is the NEC," Magashule said.