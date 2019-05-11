Votes counted, ANC retains power

The decline in voter numbers did not hinder the Africa National Congress from retaining power in the 2019 national elections.

After all the national votes had been counted by 2pm on Saturday the preliminary results announced by the IEC showed that the ANC had garnered 57.51% at the national polls.

This represents a decline of 4.64 percentage points from the 62.15% it obtained in the previous general elections in 2014.

The official opposition, Democratic Alliance, got 20.76% which is a decrease from 22.23% and the EFF got 10.79% increased from 6.35%.

This outcome means the ANC will see its majority in the national assembly but with a decline in the numbers of MP’s representing the party.

ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte, was in a celebratory mood at the IEC centre in the Johannesburg downplayed the loss of voters saying that they had done their research as a party and had predicted the loss of votes.

The top 10 parties (of 48):

African National Congress (ANC) - 57.51%

Democratic Alliance (DA) - 20.76%

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) - 10.79%

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) - 3.38%

VryheidsFront Plus (FFP) - 2.38%

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) - 0.84%

United Democratic Movement (UDM) - 0.45%

African Transformation Movement (ATM) - 0.44%

Good - 0.40%

National Freedom Party (NFP) - 0.35%

The official results will be announced at 6pm today.