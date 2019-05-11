Journalist arrested for 'double voting' in Mpumalanga, 24 now facing charges

Mpumalanga police said on Friday that two people - one of them a journalist - had been arrested for "double voting".

In a statement, national spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo said that the two were arrested after a video was posted claiming that they had cast votes more than once.

They were identified as 52-year-old Etienne Mare and 57-year-old Malinda Halloway. They both appeared in court on Friday.