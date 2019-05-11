ANC to retain national majority as final votes trickle in

Counting has since been concluded in all the other provinces.

The DA will retain the Western Cape comfortably, but with a much-reduced majority of about 55.45%.

The party will also be disappointed with its performance in the Northern Cape, where it had hoped to improve its standing far more than it has. The ANC secured 57.54% of the vote and the DA 25.51%. In 2014, the DA made massive gains in the province, winning 23.6% of the vote, a 10 percentage point jump from its performance in 2009.

The IFP made major inroads in KwaZulu-Natal, beating the DA to become the official opposition with 16.34%. The EFF meanwhile secured the position of official opposition in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West with 14.43%, 12.79% and 18.64% respectively.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says that, based on results so far, the overall turnout for the election was 65%, compared with a 73.48% turnout in the 2014 national elections.