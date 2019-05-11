14 of the 48 parties that contested the elections to serve in National Assembly
Despite a record of 48 parties contesting the national elections, only 14 of them will serve in the National Assembly.
This is according to Electoral Commission chairperson Glen Mashinini, who announced the election results on Saturday.
“For the sixth time and the 26th year in a row, the majority party in the National Assembly of South Africa will be the ANC with 230 seats,” he said. The party is down by 19 seats in the National Assembly as it secured 57.7% of the vote nationally.
Mashinini announced that the official opposition in the sixth parliament will be the DA with 84 seats.
The EFF showed the most increase in seats with 44 seats in the National Assembly.
They are followed by the IFP with 14 seats, Freedom Front Plus with 10 and the ACDP with four seats.
The NFP, UDM, Good, Cope, ATM and AIC all received two seats each.
Al Jama’ah and the PAC will be in the Nation Assembly with one seat each.
“We had our share of multi parties contesting this round,” Mashinini said.
He said that the country remains a shining beacon of democracy and human rights.
These are the results for the following legislatures:
Eastern Cape
- ANC 44 seats
- DA 10 seats
- EFF 5 seats
- UDM 2 seats
- FF+ 1 seat
- AIC 1 seat
Free State
- ANC is the majority party with 19 seats
- DA is the official opposition with 6 seats
- EFF 4 seats
- FF+ 1 seat
Gauteng
- ANC is the majority party in Gauteng is the ANC with 37 seats.
- DA is the official opposition with 20 seats.
- EFF 11 seats
- FF+ 3 seats
- ACDP 1 seat
- IFP 1 seat
KwaZulu-Natal
- ANC has 44 seats as the majority party.
- The IFP is the official opposition with 13 seats.
- ATM 1 seat
- ACDP 1 seat
- MF 1 seat
- EFF 8 seats
- DA 11 seats
Limpopo
- The majority party in Limpopo is ANC with 38 seats
- The official opposition is the EFF with 7 seats.
- DA has 3 seats
- FF+ 1 seat.
Mpumalanga
- Majority party in Mpumalanga is the ANC with 22 seats.
- Official opposition EFF 4 seats
- DA 3 seats
- FF+ 1 seat
-
North West
- The ANC is the majority party with 21 seats.
- The EFF is the official opposition in the province with 6 seats.
- DA 4 seats
- FF+ 2 seats
Northern Cape
- The majority party in Northern Cape is the ANC with 18 seats.
- DA is the official opposition with 8 seats
- EFF 3 seats
- FF+ 1 seat
Western Cape
- The DA is the majority party in the Western Cape with 24 seats.
- The official opposition is the ANC with 12 seats.
- EFF 2 seats
- Good Party 1 seat
- ACDP 1 seat
- FF+ 1 seat