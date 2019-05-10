Streets erupt with joy at ANC EC win

The ANC has once again convincingly won in the Eastern Cape.

While official results are still to be announced, and despite complaints of electoral fraud and other issues, by yesterday it was clear the party that has ruled the country since the 1994 democratic elections, had asserted itself strongly in its Eastern Cape heartland.

The party was winning more than 69% of the Eastern Cape vote at the time of going to press at 6pm on Thursday.

Celebrations began in earnest when it became clear that the party’s lead was unassailable.

Provincial ANC leader Oscar Mabuyane, watching the results pouring into the IEC’s provincial results operations centre at the East London International Convention Centre, was jubilant.

He said: "We are happy! We give due recognition to our volunteers and the bravery shown by our people yesterday. It was quite humbling; the way they showed their loyalty to the ANC.

“The ANC must rise to the occasion and deal with issues affecting the people.”

In Mthatha ANC supporters erupted with wild celebration.

Motorcycles led a cavalcade from Ultra City into and around the city and to the ANC OR Tambo regional offices.