'Ramaphosa is not the reason the ANC is winning these elections' - Ace Magashule

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule has rubbished comments that the party was rescued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

Magashule, speaking during a press conference at the IEC National Results Operations Centre in Pretoria said party supporters voted for the party not an individual.

Asked about comments made by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula that the party may have lost the elections had Ramaphosa not emerged as party president at the 2017 Nasrec conference, Magashule said:

"That's nonsense. People are electing the ANC. It's not about any individual. How do you predict? Is Comrade Mbalula saying I was not going to be part of the campaign if the leader was somebody else?" he asked.

Magashule said that ANC would have still received the same results which at the time of his press briefing saw the ANC sitting at 57% with about 90% of all voting districts declared.