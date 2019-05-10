It's official: The Democratic Alliance has won the Western Cape
The Democratic Alliance has won the Western Cape, provincial Electoral Commission head Rev Courtney Sampson announced on Friday.
Alan Winde will be the premier if his colleagues formally elect him in the provincial legislature.
In a statement, the IEC said the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) had passed the 90% results-capture mark at 10.30 on Friday morning, with results from 20,632 of the 22,924 voting stations captured. Of these, 18,773 (81.89%) had been finalised.
Provinces with the most results still awaiting capture were Gauteng (81.99% captured), Limpopo (82% captured), Free State (82.93% captured) and KwaZulu-Natal (83.56% captured).
Of the 13 million votes captured by 10.30am, 453,265 (3.47% were special votes and 179,511 (1.37%) were spoilt ballots.
"Based on the results captured to date, voter turnout was 65.52% nationally, with the highest turnout in Gauteng (71.89%) and the lowest in Limpopo (58.77%)," said the Electoral Commission.
Meanwhile the ANC has secured both the North West and Northern Cape, according to the latest results.
Northern Cape done as well. The ANC wins by 57.5%. DA is the official opposition with 25.5%. They grow their support from 23.8% the last election. Another big mover is the EFF. They are at 9.7% a big move from their 4.9% in 2014.— Aphiwe Deklerk (@aphiweadeklerk) May 10, 2019
North West is done counting. ANC wins by 61.8%. EFF is the official opposition with 18.6%, they have grown from 13.2% in 2014. The DA has lost support. They are at 11.1%, a drop from 12.7% in 2014.— Aphiwe Deklerk (@aphiweadeklerk) May 10, 2019