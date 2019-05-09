The people have spoken

Despite some voting stations not being open by late afternoon, shortages of ballot boxes and confusion over fake nails, the IEC said it was satisfied with how voting had gone on Wednesday.

Throughout the day the eagerness of many South Africans to cast their votes was undeniable. One East London man, Jalil Abbas, even abandoned the bedside of his pregnant wife to be the first to cast his vote.

On social media, scores of people shared their inked nails with pride.

But while the IEC was yet to tally up the total voter turnout late on Wednesday, early indications from Nelson Mandela Bay suggested that while voters in suburban areas came out in numbers, in many other parts of the city the turn out was poor.

"We have noted that in the township areas it seems it was poorer. I’m not 100% sure why but I think the weather today contributed," IEC regional supervisor Crosby Bacela said.

Apart from the weather, said political analyst Ongama Mtimka, if there was a decline in voter numbers it may be due to a trend of stayaway protests.

"In the past two elections people decided not to vote when given a choice to vote for their party or the opposition."