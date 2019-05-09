Politics

First-timers determined to make their voices heard

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 09 May 2019

First-time voters were conspicuously absent from the snaking queues at voting stations in Nelson Mandela Bay, but those who cast their ballots for the first time did so with purpose.

The Herald reporter Naziziphiwo Buso spoke to some of the first-time voters who braved the cold to find out what made them want to vote.

Ilne Janse van Rensburg, 18, of Westering:
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso

“I voted for security, not only around my area but also for [people living in] rural areas to be protected.”

Anelisiwe Msomi, 23, of Summerstrand:
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso

"I have an idea of the South Africa I want to live in and an idea of the South Africa I want my children to live in and that is why I voted for who I voted for today.”

Asemahle Nkume, 22, of Mountain View, Uitenhage
Image: Nomazima Nkosi

"It’s my first time voting despite me being 22 but I have seen how power is being misused. I feel like As young people, we need to take charge and drive the country in the direction that will benefit us.”

Adrien Roussel, 20, of Westering
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso

“I voted for better job opportunities for students like me who are done with studies so we have a better future for our children.”

Simamkele Mpenzana, 19, of KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage
Image: Deneesha Pillay

“Before today [Wednesday] “I was not sure about voting, but I changed my mind as I wanted to see change. I know that my vote counts and that my vote is my voice.”

Arno Engelbrecht, 21, Westering
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso

“I want the government to give a living wage.”

Phoenix Franklin, 20, of Linton Grange
Image: Naziziphiwo Buso

“I am voting for better opportunities in terms of education and employment.

