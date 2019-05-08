No party is perfect but please vote in the elections: Thuli Madonsela

SA's former public protector, advocate Thuli Madonsela, says it is important for South Africans to vote in order to determine who will govern their affairs.

Madonsela, who cast her ballot along with millions of other South Africans on Wednesday, said her experience of voting was "fantastic".

"It is fantastic to vote. It's about honouring the fact people died, people sacrificed their lives for us to vote."

She said people, when voting, should ask themselves what kind of society they wanted to live in.

"One must ask themselves if they want to live in a society where corruption doesn't steal our people's dreams.

"Voting is important because it's that one time you get an opportunity to determine who will govern your affairs," Madonsela said.

Madonsela said people should note that none of the political parties ticked all the boxes and they should vote for the party that ticked the most.

"People should know nobody is perfect. They should vote for the imperfectly perfect."

She encouraged young people to vote, especially those who were registered but had decided not to go to the polls.

"To those who do not want to vote, please rethink your decision. No political party is perfect. Don't make other people make choices for you, because you will live in South Africa."

Voting stations are open until 9pm on Wednesday.