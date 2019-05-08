'Never, never and never again, must South Africa go through what we have gone through,' says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the ANC has learnt its lesson in the last few years and it will no longer allow corruption and patronage to compromise the delivery of its mandate.

“What we are saying is that never, never and never again, must South Africa go through what we have gone through where there is sleaze, where there is malfeasance and where there is rampant corruption,” he said.

Ramaphosa was speaking to reporters shortly after casting his vote at the Hitekani Primary School in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

A large crowd of supporters and residents of Chiawelo, the area Ramaphosa grew up in, gathered to get a glimpse of the president before he cast his vote just before midday on Wednesday.

He said the party knows that it had committed mistakes in the recent past and it was apologetic about that.

“We have made mistakes but we have been sorry about those mistakes and we are saying our people should reinvest their confidence in us,” Ramaphosa said.