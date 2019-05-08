Ebrahim Rasool says ANC is out of ICU in the Western Cape

The ANC in the Western Cape is confident that the party is out of the ICU it found itself in in 2016 when it garnered only 26% of the support during the local government polls.

Speaking to TimesLIVE shortly after casting his vote in Pinelands on Wednesday, the party's elections head in the province Ebrahim Rasool said his aim was to get the ANC out of the ICU into the recovery room. The ICU being the 26% support the party had during the 2016 local government elections and the recovery room being in the 30% region.

Rasool said internal polls had put the provincial ANC at 38% going into these elections. “And now that we are in the recovery room, I want us to be discharged. That's at the door of being discharged,” he continued with his hospital analogy.