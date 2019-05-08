ANC's Oscar Mabuyane promises economic reforms in the Eastern Cape
Eastern Cape ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane on Wednesday promised voters that if the ruling party won the elections it was going to change the economic outlook of the province.
Mabuyane was speaking to TimesLIVE after casting his vote at his former school, Zilimbola junior secondary school in Deberha village at Engcobo, about 85km from Mthatha, on Wednesday.
The province's most powerful politician was very optimistic about a decisive victory for the ANC after the Wednesday poll.
"We're hoping for a very solid victory for the ANC. The ANC must get a majority and we will be comfortable with the majority for the ANC so that the ANC must continue to rule, continue to govern our country, implementing its policies and manifesto without any coalition."
Mabuyane said one of the priorities for the ANC would be to grow the economy by creating job opportunities for the people and dealing with the issue of corruption.
"We're definitely going to turn around the economic outlook of our province," he said emphatically.
"We're promising our voters the implementation of the ANC manifesto. We want our people to have a belief and trust in the ANC and the ANC must also be able to help our people by getting competent leadership that must be able to effectively deliver on the manifesto."
Mabuyane said the ANC manifesto addresses all the challenges that the people are complaining about.
"It's quite comprehensive, it's thorough. It just needs simply policies that must be developed to further the work that the government has been doing since 1994."
He also believes that although the ANC government has done relatively well, it must deal with the issue of corruption "so we'll be able to make our country better and take it to another level".
What does ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's new dawn mean to him?
"When we talk about this new dawn, when we talk about this new transition of power from the white minority regime to the black majority, we're basically talking about the social and political power as well as economical power. We should be fairly comfortable in South Africa now with the socio-economic power. But we've got the issue of economic challenges.
"That's why we have taken a decision in our last national conference on the radical socio-economic transformation."
His priorities will be rural development, developing people through education that will equip them with the necessary skills to develop themselves, quality healthcare across the country and, in particular in the Eastern Cape, creating decent jobs for the people.
"So we definitely need to get our people, especially young people, job opportunities so that they can grow and develop themselves and grow our economy," said Mabuyane.