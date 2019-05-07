Some do, some don’t see need to cast ballots
Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has established a joint operations centre with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at the South End police station.
Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has established a joint operations centre with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at the South End police station.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.