Political parties wrap up campaigns as election day looms

“We need to work for the people,” he said.

“People can’t vote for us and then we turn around and undermine them and make them fools.

“We as the African Independent Congress do not work like that.

“We will excel and rise above all other organisations by providing jobs for the people.”

He said by doing good and delivering on people’s needs, the party would not need to go door to door, lobbying for votes.

“Parties do door-to-doors and promise people food, but after you vote for them they say ‘vuka uzenzele’ [get up and do it yourself].

“We will give you the rod and teach you how to fish.

“We will not give you [food parcels] so that tonight you have a meal, but tomorrow you wake up wondering where your next meal will come from,” Galo said.

At the same church service, representing the provincial office of the ANC, Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said that in a time of trial and tribulation – where politicians were expected to be truthful but often found themselves being pulled in the opposite direction – it was important for them to “have a place of refuge in the house of the Lord”.

She said the church was a place that all leaders should draw strength from, especially those who had to steer the party down the right path.

Mafaya urged the congregation not to vote for people who wanted “to take back power”.