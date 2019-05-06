Political parties wrap up campaigns as election day looms
Final push for votes
The ANC vowed on Sunday to stimulate the economy and deal with corruption, three days before elections at which the party faces its sternest test since it rose to power.
President Cyril Ramaphosa used his final campaign rally to acknowledge the mistakes of the ANC, while promising that those found guilty of corruption or involvement in state capture will not serve in his government.
Less than 30km away, the EFF challenged the ANC’s governance record and promised a tougher stance on corruption and economic policies to target racial inequality.
Meanwhile, in Port Elizabeth, the DA highlighted the need for job creation and touched on alleged corruption within the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Recent opinion polls predict that the ANC will bleed support to opposition coalitions that have gained ground as the party has been dogged by political scandals and a flagging economy.
Ramaphosa told about 60,000 supporters packed into Johannesburg’s Ellis Park Stadium for the ANC Siyanqoba rally on Sunday that the party would punish members guilty of stealing public money.
A judicial corruption inquiry that began in 2018 has heard chilling evidence of how top officials took bribes from local and multinational companies in exchange for lucrative contracts from state firms.
“We are determined that those found guilty of corruption or involvement in state capture will not be allowed to occupy positions of responsibility, either in the ANC, in parliament or in government,” Ramaphosa said.
“The era of impunity is over. “We are now entering the era of accountability.”
The torrent of allegations has hit ANC support, especially in urban areas.
Ramaphosa also said the ANC would revive economic growth and ease unemployment, which sits at more than 27%, by hitting an investment target of R1.4-trillion and limiting policy uncertainty.
“It has never been done before in South Africa and only the ANC will be able to mobilise these kinds of resources,” he said.
He admitted that the ANC had made mistakes in the past but said it was now ready to build a better country.
Ramaphosa said the ANC accepted the criticism it faced.
“Where we have been found wanting‚ we accept the criticism that is being levelled against us.
“Where we have made mistakes‚ we are humble enough to acknowledge the mistakes without any qualification.”
EFF leader Julius Malema was also quick to point out allegations of state capture.
“The reign of thieves must fall, the reign of Ramaphosa must fall,” Malema chanted at a rally of about 40,000 supporters in Soweto.
“The EFF doesn’t have tolerance for corruption.”
Malema also said it was time that women occupied leadership positions at the top.
He said that in the EFF women were being given freedom to lead – and that this would be the case when the party became the government.
“Under [an] EFF government‚ women will own more than 50% of the land because they are the majority.
“Women are going to be in charge – here in the EFF they are in charge.
“Women must lead us because they have always been better leaders.”
Malema repeated his claim that Ramaphosa had offered him and his deputy‚ Floyd Shivambu‚ cabinet positions.
Though the presidency has rubbished the claim that he first made on Thursday‚ Malema is sticking to his guns.
Malema dared Ramaphosa to dispute the claim‚ threatening: “He will know who I am.
“I never said ‘the presidency’‚ I said ‘Ramaphosa’.”
In Port Elizabeth, Western Cape premier Helen Zille joined her DA counterpart, provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga, at the Chatty Community Centre in Bethelsdorp, where they addressed about 900 supporters.
Flanked by other senior members of the DA provincial leadership, they entered the hall singing and dancing to Koekie-Loekie as the crowds cheered and chanted.
In his address, Bhanga highlighted the need for job creation throughout the province and touched on gangsterism in the northern areas and alleged corruption within the municipality.
Bhanga referred to the murder of Alvineesha Brookes, 12, who was walking in Buys Street when she was caught in the crossfire of shooting between two rival gangs.
He said SA needed a professional and honest police force.
Referring to the recent spate of hit murders in the Bay, he alleged that it was linked to the current coalition “giving a R21m tender [for drain-cleaning] to friends and criminals”.
Over a period of nine weeks between January and March, at least 22 people were killed in a targeted fashion in one of the bloodiest bursts of violence in the metro’s townships.
Police believe the earlier killings were sparked by a clash between small business owners over the municipal drain-cleaning deal.
“What happened when they gave their friends R21m, they killed each other – more than 20 people here in this city.
“They were killed because of corruption,” Bhanga said.
Turning to the Integrated Public Transport System buses, Bhanga said the buses had stood idle since 2010, but were running within a year after the DA took over in 2016.
“The buses work. We employed people here from the northern areas,” he said.
Zille said that while the DA had governed the Bay, via a coalition government for two years, they had managed to stop corrupt tenders and get rid of 9,000 pit toilets.
“Our job is to bring all the blue people together in South Africa,” she said.
“We are building a new majority to take power from these corrupt crooks and looters.
“We must pray for everyone, but you don’t have to vote for everyone.
“Pray for Cyril [Ramaphosa] but vote for Mmusi [Maimane]. This is what we must do.
“We need you to put us into power so that we can look after the [tax] money and spend it on the right things.”
Zille said that what the DAled coalition had accomplished in Nelson Mandela Bay before being ousted, in August 2018, was remarkable.
“It is amazing what they achieved in just two years before the jackals came,” she said.
“In that small time, the DA government took away 60% of all the bucket toilets.
“That is over 9,000 toilets they fixed because they were not stealing the money.
“If you don’t steal the money, you can deliver services.”
Also in Port Elizabeth, at a regional Zion Council of Churches prayer service at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Sunday morning, African Independent Congress (AIC) president Mandla Galo said politicians needed to start honouring the promises they made.
“We need to work for the people,” he said.
“People can’t vote for us and then we turn around and undermine them and make them fools.
“We as the African Independent Congress do not work like that.
“We will excel and rise above all other organisations by providing jobs for the people.”
He said by doing good and delivering on people’s needs, the party would not need to go door to door, lobbying for votes.
“Parties do door-to-doors and promise people food, but after you vote for them they say ‘vuka uzenzele’ [get up and do it yourself].
“We will give you the rod and teach you how to fish.
“We will not give you [food parcels] so that tonight you have a meal, but tomorrow you wake up wondering where your next meal will come from,” Galo said.
At the same church service, representing the provincial office of the ANC, Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said that in a time of trial and tribulation – where politicians were expected to be truthful but often found themselves being pulled in the opposite direction – it was important for them to “have a place of refuge in the house of the Lord”.
She said the church was a place that all leaders should draw strength from, especially those who had to steer the party down the right path.
Mafaya urged the congregation not to vote for people who wanted “to take back power”.