Hawks resume Nelson Mandela Bay IPTS probe
Hawks investigators are back in Nelson Mandela Bay for the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) investigation, interviewing officials in the city treasury department as well as those dealing with tenders.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.