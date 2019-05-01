Amcu 'positive' after meeting with labour department over registration

The Association of Mineworkers of Construction Union (Amcu) says it's positive after its meeting with the registrar of labour relations where they "made it clear" that they were in "total compliance" with the constitution - ahead of a September national congress.

The meeting between the union and senior officials of the department of labour took place at the Laboria House in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Last week, the labour department made its move towards deregistering one of the country's biggest mining unions.

The decision came weeks before crucial platinum-industry wage talks are expected to begin.

At the time the labour relations said in a notice published in the Government Gazette that Amcu "has ceased to function in terms of its constitution" and "is not a genuine trade union".

It cited the absence of elected leadership.