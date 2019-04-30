Seven parties ready to square up for The Herald Canrad election debate

Crime, jobs, housing backlogs and what the plan is to grow SA’s ailing economy.

This will all be fiercely debated on Tuesday as some of the country’s political parties face each other at The Herald Canrad Elections Debate.

The 2019 National Elections debate is a partnership between The Herald and Nelson Mandela University.

It will take place at the Feather Market Hall in Central just before South Africans go to the polls on May 8 to decide who will lead the country for the next five years.

The event will feature representatives from the ANC, ACDP, AIC, DA, EFF, COPE and UDM.

It will be facilitated by well-known broadcast personality Siki Mgabadeli.

COPE Youth national secretary and Bay councillor Siyasanga Sijadu will represent the party while Eastern Cape provincial executive committee member and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will represent the ANC.

The DA will be represented by its provincial leader, Nqaba Bhanga.

Bay councillor and provincial council chair Lance Grootboom will represent the ACDP.

UDM provincial spokesperson Mabandla Gogo will represent his party, while AIC regional executive committee member Lulama Moolman will stand in for the AIC.

The EFF will be represented by regional chair and councillor Lukhanyo Mrara.

The debate starts at 6pm and entry is free.

Those interested should RSVP by noon on Tuesday to sonwabo.stuurman@mandela.ac.za.