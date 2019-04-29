R4m financial hole threatens Nelson Mandela Bay bus system
Staff not paid after impasse between company CEO, board of directors
More than R4m meant for salaries of staff running Nelson Mandela Bay’s only operational IPTS bus route was not paid over to them, threatening the financial viability of the system which links the northern areas to the Port Elizabeth city centre.
