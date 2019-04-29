Parties in big election push throughout Nelson Mandela Bay
With only nine days to go before South Africans go to the polls in the sixth democratic elections, political parties were out in full swing in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend, canvassing for votes.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made his second trip to the Bay in two weeks, where he first spoke to residents in Uitenhage’s KwaNobuhle township before addressing business professionals in Coega on Saturday.
The DA’s Eastern Cape deputy leader, Bobby Stevenson, led a march in Walmer township on Saturday, highlighting the importance of reopening a satellite police station which was closed in 2017, while Good Party leader Patricia de Lille canvassed for votes in Despatch and some of the Bay’s northern areas on Saturday and Sunday.
Speaking to the business professionals, Ramaphosa said the country had changed from what it was 25 years ago.
He was, however, fully aware of the outcry by South Africans who expected the governing party to do more.
Ramaphosa was responding to African Pioneer Group CEO Stephen Dondolo, who had earlier outlined at length the concerns of various business sectors operating in the Eastern Cape.
Dondolo said only a few in the local economy reaped the rewards of resources made available in the province.
Ramaphosa said while the ANC was in a period of renewal, it needed to draw from its previous mandate which valued “servant leadership”.
“We want to reimagine ourselves as an organisation that our people will look at and say ‘this is the organisation that inspires confidence in us’.
“We want to see the ANC reinvigorated to lead society.
“I know that is what you are yearning for,” he said.
Following his address, Ramaphosa accepted the memorandum of concerns from Bay business people, saying they would be reviewed and addressed after the elections.
Earlier on Saturday, Ramaphosa addressed the masses in KwaNobuhle as part of the Freedom Day celebrations.
Speaking on the issue of jobs, he said when the ANC took over in 1994, eight million people were working and today 16.4 million people were employed.
“We have now doubled the economy, which is why more people are working, but also there are nine million without jobs, which is not good.”
“We want to support the townships and those who run their own businesses.
“We’re going to have business incubators where the youth can prepare for the fourth industrial revolution.”
On the other side of the Bay, scores of DA supporters were snubbed by Walmer police station commander Colonel Jacob Flemmer, who did not turn up to receive a memorandum requesting the satellite station in the township be reopened.
Stevenson led a march through the streets of Walmer township in an attempt to have the station reopened.
Among the reasons cited for the closure of the station was inadequate resources and toilets with no water supply.
About 500 DA supporters joined the march, which was part of the party’s Freedom Day commemoration.
“I will take this petition to the provincial legislature,” Stevenson said.
“It’s not just words on paper to be buried somewhere.
“It represents the hope and aspiration of 900 people in Walmer who signed this petition.
“It also represents the hopes of thousands of people across the country affected as result of crime.”
Two years ago, Stevenson said, the call to reopen the Walmer satellite station was made but nothing came out of it.
Bay DA councillor Samantha Beynon said her party was committed to fighting crime and reopening of the station.
She said residents – particularly those in Airport Valley – often walked between 5km and 10km to get to the nearest police station at night.
“There is a high crime rate here,” she said.
“None of us can be free as long as people are subjected to the high crime rate.
“We want more police visibility in Walmer.”
Walmer resident Khuselwa Tshisa said the satellite station had once been a beacon of hope and a place of refuge.
“But today, it is dilapidated and there is no longer a place of refuge,” she said.
“People are being killed day and night.
“We are here to say we need a fully fledged police station.”
De Lille, meanwhile, said she was pleased with the efforts of Good party candidates.
She said her key concern both for the Eastern Cape and nationally was the number of residents who believed there was no point in voting.
“I find that I need to convince so many people of the value of their vote.
“People are tired of being promised the same things over and over, and it’s going to take a lot of good people to make a change,” De Lille said.
“Following the Freedom Day rally, I believe we are making progress in the Eastern Cape.
“They [voters] believe their vote [does not count] and nothing substantially has changed in their lives.
“But your vote is your protest.
“Good people are tired of all the bad things happening in this country and it’s time that good people come together.”
De Lille addressed residents and Good supporters in what she referred to as “street talks” in Despatch and Schauderville.