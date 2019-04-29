Parties in big election push throughout Nelson Mandela Bay

With only nine days to go before South Africans go to the polls in the sixth democratic elections, political parties were out in full swing in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend, canvassing for votes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his second trip to the Bay in two weeks, where he first spoke to residents in Uitenhage’s KwaNobuhle township before addressing business professionals in Coega on Saturday.

The DA’s Eastern Cape deputy leader, Bobby Stevenson, led a march in Walmer township on Saturday, highlighting the importance of reopening a satellite police station which was closed in 2017, while Good Party leader Patricia de Lille canvassed for votes in Despatch and some of the Bay’s northern areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking to the business professionals, Ramaphosa said the country had changed from what it was 25 years ago.

He was, however, fully aware of the outcry by South Africans who expected the governing party to do more.

Ramaphosa was responding to African Pioneer Group CEO Stephen Dondolo, who had earlier outlined at length the concerns of various business sectors operating in the Eastern Cape.

Dondolo said only a few in the local economy reaped the rewards of resources made available in the province.

Ramaphosa said while the ANC was in a period of renewal, it needed to draw from its previous mandate which valued “servant leadership”.

“We want to reimagine ourselves as an organisation that our people will look at and say ‘this is the organisation that inspires confidence in us’.

“We want to see the ANC reinvigorated to lead society.

“I know that is what you are yearning for,” he said.

Following his address, Ramaphosa accepted the memorandum of concerns from Bay business people, saying they would be reviewed and addressed after the elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Ramaphosa addressed the masses in KwaNobuhle as part of the Freedom Day celebrations.

Speaking on the issue of jobs, he said when the ANC took over in 1994, eight million people were working and today 16.4 million people were employed.

“We have now doubled the economy, which is why more people are working, but also there are nine million without jobs, which is not good.”

“We want to support the townships and those who run their own businesses.

“We’re going to have business incubators where the youth can prepare for the fourth industrial revolution.”