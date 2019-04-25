The final countdown: DA, EFF and ANC up the ante ahead of elections

In 12 days, South Africans will cast their votes in the 2019 general elections.

Special votes will be cast on May 6 and 7, with election day on May 8.

Political parties are ramping up their electioneering efforts in a bid to win over people who are undecided, convince them to switch allegiances and seal the deal with loyal party members.

Here's how the three biggest parties have upped the ante on Wednesday.

EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema was in Galeshewe in the Northern Cape, where he urged the community, to vote for his party on May 8. Malema touched on issues including land reform, job creation and free education, which are at the heart of the party's focus. "RDPs are not a permanent solution. Social grants are not a permanent solution. When the child turns 18, they cut it," he said, to which the crowd cheered.