Good move, or desperate? Mzansi reacts to Tony Leon's late push for the DA
Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon surprised many as he joined the party on its campaign trail on Tuesday.
Leon visited Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg to help the party seal its support base in the province as election day approaches.
He led the DA when the party was formed in 2000 until he gave up the reins to Helen Zille in 2007.
Speaking to the media and potential voters in Eldorado Park, Leon criticised the current system of black economic empowerment (BEE), calling it a "scam" that benefits a select few.
Leon told SowetanLIVE that he was asked to hit the campaign trail and to garner support in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
#TonyLeon trended on social media as he made his comeback. However, some questioned if asking him to campaign was a desperate move by the DA now that the elections are two weeks away.
Sorry @MmusiMaimane but your predecessor Tony Leon has been more effective in encouraging votes in an hour than you in few years - not that I am a @Our_DA supporter https://t.co/gtVJe3R4gh— IllPhil (@UKMonate) April 24, 2019
Thabo Mbeki is back on campaign trail to help ANC retain its majority n Tony Leon is back to help DA increase its support n wins Gauteng. What a coincidence.— Segopotje Nkadimeng (@SegopotjeNkadi3) April 23, 2019
@MmusiMaimane why is tony leon now going around campaigning for votes?? Why is he only stepping out now thats its almost the 8th of May and u were doing a great job so far. Hope u know what this does to people who were considering to vote DA this time— Grant (@grant_wyk) April 23, 2019
So #Maimane and his #DA’s best and most convincing campaigners are Tony Leon and Helen Zille.. Waiting for Sandra Botha and Douglas Gibson to come on board at this stage..— Charl Linde (@linde_charl) April 23, 2019
ANC pulls in President Mbeki, while the DA pulls in Tony Leon. Last push; two weeks before the general elections. #Elections2019— Lwando (@lwandomahlasela) April 23, 2019
I see the big guns have been unleashed today! @MYANC with TM and @Our_DA with Tony Leon.— Veli Mlotshwa (@Veli_Mlotshwa) April 23, 2019
Let the electioneering climax begin!
If Tony Leon knew any better, he'd focus his energy of talking about the Manifesto of @Our_DA instead of complaining about @EFFSouthAfrica Leader, Julius Malema. What he's doing is no different from what Mogaetsho has done on his campaigns to date: moaning about other parties. https://t.co/sBWDwUV0a4— Akanyang Merementsi (@AkanyangM) April 23, 2019