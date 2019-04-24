Good move, or desperate? Mzansi reacts to Tony Leon's late push for the DA

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon surprised many as he joined the party on its campaign trail on Tuesday.

Leon visited Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg to help the party seal its support base in the province as election day approaches.

He led the DA when the party was formed in 2000 until he gave up the reins to Helen Zille in 2007.

Speaking to the media and potential voters in Eldorado Park, Leon criticised the current system of black economic empowerment (BEE), calling it a "scam" that benefits a select few.

Leon told SowetanLIVE that he was asked to hit the campaign trail and to garner support in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

#TonyLeon trended on social media as he made his comeback. However, some questioned if asking him to campaign was a desperate move by the DA now that the elections are two weeks away.