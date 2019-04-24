Electoral systems need urgent reform. South Africa is no exception

The long running political soap opera unfolding in Westminster over a decision taken two years ago in a referendum to leave the European Union has been the top running news story for months on end. The UK finds itself at an impasse, with members of parliament unable to decide how to proceed.

The crisis has raised fundamental questions about the country’s democracy. The biggest is whether the two-party system is now dead on its feet.

This question is pertinent in the UK, as well for other countries, including South Africa where voters will go to the polls on 8 May.

South Africans may enjoy seeing the imperial lion becoming increasingly decrepit. Yet it has few reasons for feeling smug. Like the UK, questions continue to be asked about whether South Africa’s particular proportional representation system is fit for purpose.

Under the system – designed to ensure inclusivity in the run up to the first democratic elections in 1994 – voters vote for party lists selected by the parties . As a result, members of parliament are wholly accountable to their parties, minimally accountable to the voters. Lack of accountability results in the arrogance of power for which the African National Congress has become increasingly notorious.