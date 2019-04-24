Botswana revokes visa-free entry for Bridgette Radebe

Botswana has banned Bridgette Radebe from entering the country visa-free, according to documents seen by AFP on Tuesday.

A document issued by Botswana's Immigration Minister Magang Ngaka Ngaka on April 17 2019, said energy minister Jeff Radebe's wife must "obtain a visa to enter Botswana".

The official reason for the move is not given, but local media have accused her of meddling in Botswana's politics.

The 59-year-old is president of the South African Mining Development Association. She is also the older sister of billionaire Patrice Motsepe, and of SA's first lady, Tshepo Motsepe.