Pro-Jacob Zuma church group in disarray

The church organisation that founded the pro-Jacob Zuma African Transformation Movement (ATM) is unravelling, with a faction applying for the party to be deregistered and barred from the May 8 elections.

Buyisile Ngqulwana, the secretary-general of the South African Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC), the church NGO that founded the party, this week wrote to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), asking that the ATM be deregistered for the election.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.