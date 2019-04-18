Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras to be rolled out in Motherwell

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality launched a three-inone programme in Motherwell on Wednesday that is intended to introduce free Wi-Fi to the township.

As part of the programme, the metro also launched the installation of CCTV cameras and power-saving LED street lights.

The Wi-Fi programme is meant to make the internet more accessible to ordinary citizens, who will save money by not having to travel to the city centre to access the internet.

The power-saving LED street lighting will improve visibility and save electricity.

Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani said the CCTV cameras would assist in the fight against crime in Motherwell, identified by national police as a priority high-crime area.

“We noticed that there was a high rate of crime in the area and we decided it is high time we did something about it,” Bobani said.

“The level of unemployment among the youth is also the reason for this project – we want to unleash the potential of our young people.

“[Criminals] must know now that we are watching them 24/7.

“When they commit a crime, we will track them until we find them. They can run, but cannot hide,” Bobani said.

Wi-Fi will be installed on high-mast street lighting.

Residents will register via their smartphones to qualify for one gig of free data a month from the municipal Wi-Fi.

Infrastructure and engineering political head Andile Lungisa promised that Wi-Fi would be rolled out in other parts of the metro.

“We will cover the whole city,” he said.

“We want to have a connected and smart city that competes among other cities of the world.

“This is just the beginning – there is more to come.”