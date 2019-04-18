'We will not have them': Julius Malema vows to scrap borders
EFF leader Julius Malema says he would scrap borders should he take over as the president of SA.
Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on Thursday‚ Malema said borders were imposed on Africans and he would scrap them.
Malema was responding to a question from a caller who was asking about the large number of foreign nationals in SA.
He said that if the EFF took over "those things of borders‚ we will not have them".
Malema said that even if the country dealt with the issue of illegal immigrants‚ South Africans were likely to still remain jobless and would instead turn to tribalism.
[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing the issue of how African countries can work best together #MalemawithEusebius pic.twitter.com/eP2qeWk8Ju— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019
Meanwhile‚ he also defended his party supporters' abusive and crude attacks on the media and its opponents‚ saying SA was a "very angry" society.
"We are a very angry society‚ bad things have [happened to us] and many people don't take that into consideration‚ especially the people who think they have 'arrived' ... They forget the pain they have gone through as black people.
"That anger shows itself from time to time and in the EFF we try and control it. I have warned long before that one day you are going to experience an un-led revolution in SA because of this bottled anger‚" said Malema.
"So the EFF ... it's a true reflection of how society feels and they are not pretentious‚ they do not pretend. When you see them‚ they are what they are. We are not going to be fake‚ we are not going to pretend. When there is nonsense‚ there is nonsense‚ it must be dealt with decisively‚" said Malema.
He said that's how the party dealt with clothing store H&M after there was a racial storm over a hoodie advert.
EFF members trashed one of their stores in Sandton - and Malema said had he chosen to write letter to the company instead‚ the matter may not have been resolved.
[MUST WATCH]: In a conversation with Eusebius McKaiser, CIC @Julius_S_Malema says violence has no space in the EFF #MalemaWithEusebius pic.twitter.com/aKerX5TeFr— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 18, 2019
But Malema admitted that his deputy Floyd Shivambu's conduct when he strangled a journalist in parliament last year was not justifiable.
"We are now trying to do away with that nonsense education we received that 'you are a man and anyone gives you nonsense you must go and deal with them physically and show them that you are a man'‚" said Malema.
He further slammed his party's supporters who were involved in a chair-throwing fight during a public debate in Cape Town.