EFF leader Julius Malema says he would scrap borders should he take over as the president of SA.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on Radio 702 on Thursday‚ Malema said borders were imposed on Africans and he would scrap them.

Malema was responding to a question from a caller who was asking about the large number of foreign nationals in SA.

He said that if the EFF took over "those things of borders‚ we will not have them".

Malema said that even if the country dealt with the issue of illegal immigrants‚ South Africans were likely to still remain jobless and would instead turn to tribalism.