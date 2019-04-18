Politics

Mmusi Maimane tells Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 18 April 2019
DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Chicken stock cubes.

These are literally what DA leader Mmusi Maimane said would calm President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nerves and see him agreeing  to a  pre-election debate. Maimane said this as he reacted to the ANC’s dismissal of the debate between the two leaders.

The idea of the debate was sparked by the, SABC’s rebroadcast on Sunday of the 1994 pre-election debate between former presidents Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk. The screening sparked conversations on social media about the current state of South Africa, prompting some to call for a debatebetween Ramaphosa and Maimane.

While the ruling ANCdid not immediately respond to calls from the public for a debate, Maimane said he would be more than willing to take on the president.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula released a statement on Wednesday, in which he said the party would not be “cajoled” into a debate.

Maimane’s chicken stock cubes elicited mixed reactions. Some thought his post was funny, while others accused him of using Ramaphosa's name to campaign for the DA. 

