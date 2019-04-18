Mmusi Maimane tells Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate

The idea of the debate was sparked by the, SABC’s rebroadcast on Sunday of the 1994 pre-election debate between former presidents Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk. The screening sparked conversations on social media about the current state of South Africa, prompting some to call for a debatebetween Ramaphosa and Maimane.

While the ruling ANCdid not immediately respond to calls from the public for a debate, Maimane said he would be more than willing to take on the president.

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula released a statement on Wednesday, in which he said the party would not be “cajoled” into a debate.

Maimane’s chicken stock cubes elicited mixed reactions. Some thought his post was funny, while others accused him of using Ramaphosa's name to campaign for the DA.