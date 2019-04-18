From mud huts to smartboards: Cyril Ramaphosa promises to speed up school upgrades

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed his government to correcting the injustices of the past by accelerating the installation of infrastructure at the country's schools.

Briefing the media shortly after a tour of the state-of-the-art Enhlanhleni Primary School in Dannhauser, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said apartheid had left a huge challenge and "the biggest mess that you can imagine".

"Over the past 25 years, we've been working very hard and we're going to continue working to correct what was done in the past. We're going to speed up now that we have the model," he said. "The resources are going to be the biggest challenge because it is a resource issue, but we're going to speed up the installation of infrastructure in our schools and correct some of the things that have not been properly done."

Ramaphosa said he was confident that the government was on the right path. "We're going to do things correctly for our children because they are our biggest investment," he said.

He also reiterated government's commitment to provide primary school children with tablets in the next five years.