The ANC’s integrity commission – which was mandated by the party’s highest decisionmaking body to review its lists of candidates for parliament and provincial legislatures – has completed its work.

And, according to insiders, the report recommends that ANC deputy president David Mabuza and national chair Gwede Mantashe, among others, should step aside.

Other ANC heavyweights said to be in the firing line include minister of women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini‚ environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ head of elections Fikile Mbalula‚ Zizi Kodwa and deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla.

Integrity Commission chair George Mashamba said he was not at liberty to discuss the report’s contents – only the ANC leadership could do so.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ when questioned on Monday‚ said the party’s officials would meet the commission to discuss the report.

“The integrity commission is still going to meet the leadership of the ANC,” he said.

“They do have the right to take decisions, but you know some things we do not know.”

It remains to be seen how the report will be interpreted in line with ANC list guidelines that were agreed on by the party‚ including that the top 50 in the party’s parliamentary list will not be tampered with.

Those said to be in the firing line are among the top 50.

Magashule declined to explain this.

“Let us have that discussion once we [the ANC leadership] have had the discussion with the integrity commission.

“We do not know where you get some of the facts – we do not know what you know.

“We have not yet met the integrity commission.”

Mashamba said the commission submitted its report and recommendations to the ANC “some time last week”.

“The contents of it [the report] I cannot share with you because ultimately the ANC NEC will speak publicly as the leadership of the organisation.

“We are a commission of the NEC and we make recommendations which are considered by the NEC ... They are the ones who make the decisions,” he said. –