'We cannot understand': Sindiso Magaqa's wife speaks out after murder charges withdrawn against mayor

The wife of slain ANC Youth League (ANCYL) general secretary Sindiso Magaqa has spoken out following the recent developments in his murder case.

Speaking on Thursday, Magaqa's wife, Gugu Thobela, raised questions relating to charges being provisionally withdrawn against Harry Gwala district mayor Mluleki Ndobe and municipal manager Zwelibanzi Sikhosana.

"We cannot understand why this was the case. We were asking ourselves questions. Why would they arrest them and then let them go because of a lack of evidence? Surely they should have had evidence in order to effect an arrest?"

Gugu, who has since readopted her maiden surname of Thobela, said she was stunned when Ndobe and Sikhosana were initially arrested.

"I was lost for words because I wasn't expecting people of such calibre to be implicated in the murder of my husband."

Ndobe, who is third on the ANC's provincial list, was arrested on March 17 and was detained for a week until charges were provisionally withdrawn against him, with the state citing a lack of sufficient evidence, on March 25.

He told the media that he "could be accused for anything, but definitely not murder or conspiracy to commit murder," at the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court following his release.