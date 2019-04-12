Politics

Oscar Mabuyane gets tough on Nelson Mandela Bay’s Bicks Ndoni

If chief whip can’t perform, party will step in, says Mabuyane

PREMIUM
By Siyamtanda Capa - 12 April 2019

If ANC chief whip in the Nelson Mandela Bay council Bicks Ndoni is not performing, the party will have to act.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Julian Assange carried out of Equador embassy by police
SA man's miraculous survival after being hit by car on N2 caught on camera

Most Read

X