Nathi Nhleko 'abused processes to achieve his ends', Robert McBride tells inquiry

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride has accused ex-police minister Nathi Nhleko of interfering in a law firm investigation that resulted in McBride being suspended and criminally charged in 2015.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Friday, McBride claimed Nhleko was willing to "abuse processes to achieve his ends" after he appointed international firm Werksmans to probe what has become known as the "Zimbabwean rendition saga".

McBride and two of his colleagues, Matthew Sesoko and Innocent Khuba, were suspended and charged for defeating the ends of justice in 2015 on allegations relating to the amendment of an internal Ipid report into the illegal deportation of Zimbabwean murder suspects in 2010.

That matter was widely seen as a political manoeuvre to have former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat and his Gauteng commander Shadrack Sibiya removed. Sibiya and Dramat both stood accused of planning and executing an operation that led to the illegal repatriation of five Zimbabweans wanted by that country's police for the murder of a senior officer.

An investigation by Ipid, conducted before McBride's arrival, recommended that the pair be criminally prosecuted on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

But after a review of all the evidence was concluded, McBride ruled differently and submitted a second report absolving Dramat and Sibiya.

McBride went to great lengths on Thursday, the first day of testimony, to explain how he reached that conclusion.