Former IPTS bus operator Laphum’ilanga could get R20m
Council asked to approve payment for technical assistance and historical debt
Laphum’ilanga Transport Services, the umbrella taxi body that used to run Nelson Mandela Bay’s bus system, could get a R20m boost from the municipality, if the National Treasury agrees.
