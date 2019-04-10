It is up to the electorate to punish the political parties whose candidate lists are questionable when they go to the polls next month‚ political analysts say.

On Tuesday‚ the electoral commission (IEC) upheld one out of the 52 objections against political party candidates.

The objections‚ according to the IEC‚ were against the lists of 10 political parties.

“A number of objections were also directed at more than one party: 29 objections against ANC candidates‚ 19 against BLF candidates‚ 13 against the EFF‚ four each against candidates for the DA and the Land Party‚ and one each against candidates representing the ACDP‚ AIC‚ ACM and ATA‚” the IEC said.

TimesLIVE previously reported that among the names objected to in the ANC were cabinet ministers Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ Zweli Mkhize‚ Angie Motshekga and Bheki Cele.

Former ministers Malusi Gigaba‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Faith Muthambi‚ Bongani Bongo‚ Tina Joemat-Pettersson and David Mahlobo also drew objections.

The IEC upheld one objection, by the PAC against its own candidate‚ Seropane Alton Senyane Mphethi‚ who was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine in 2016.

The offence was defeating the ends of justice, relating to the death of a man at his home.

“This disqualifies him from holding elected office to the national assembly or a provincial legislature‚” the IEC said.

The electoral commission said it had rejected the other objections as they failed to meet the “constitutional and statutory criteria”, including that a candidate was convicted of an offence and sentenced without an option of a fine‚ that they were insolvent and that they were declared insane.

“The majority of these objections related to unproven allegations.”

According to political analysts‚ there is nothing in the IEC decision to dismiss all the other objections as none of the allegations against the candidates translate into criminal records.

“The onus is on the parties to clean up their lists.

“If they don’t‚ it will be for the electorate to decide if they believe in their parties or if they punish them at the polls‚” Wits School of Governance professor Susan Booysen said.

Prof Shadrack Gutto said: “The reality is that the political parties will bear the political costs for their decisions.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said: “The fight is left to the ordinary South Africans when they vote.”

The ANC, meanwhile, says it feels vindicated by the IEC decision.

“We have confidence in the integrity and credibility of our list process and internal democratic processes,” the party said.

“We hope that the IEC decision will put to rest the vilification campaign that has been unfairly waged against some of the candidates.”