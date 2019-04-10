EFF MP Thembinkosi Rawula resigns from EFF

EFF MP Thembinkosi Rawula has resigned from the party, leader Julius Malema announced in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Rawula recently accused the EFF leadership of using party millions to fund their expensive lifestyles. These allegations came just weeks after his exclusion from list of candidates who will be representing the party in parliament and provincial legislature after the May general elections.

“As of this morning, we have received a formal communication for the first time from one of those who are disgruntled with the democratic outcome of the list process in a form of a letter of resignation as a member of the EFF. We note this resignation. Good riddance,” said Malema.

Rawula confirmed his resignation saying he would have loved to have given the EFF time to expel him without following proper processes but that he chose not to.