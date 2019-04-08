Retired ConCourt judge Zak Yacoob resigns as head of crisis-hit NPO

Pillay did not respond to questions on the reason for Yacoob's resignation - nor on who would lead the organisation now that it was without a president and a director.

Yacoob refused to comment on his resignation. "I know you're calling about my resignation, but I don't want to talk about it," he told TimesLIVE.

Meanwhile, despite Yacoob's attempts, Surjoo is proceeding with her CCMA case.

While Surjoo, who is legally blind, was not implicated in the alleged fraud and claimed to have blown the whistle on the financial officer, an independent disciplinary committee dismissed her on the grounds that it had occurred under her watch.

This led to Surjoo lodging a complaint with the CCMA in order to be reinstated.

When Yacoob asked her during the call how much money she required to "go away", Surjoo replied that she was a person of integrity and could not be bought.

Three days later, on March 4, Yacoob sent a letter of apology to Surjoo via her attorney. In the letter to Cox Yeats Attorneys, Yacoob said he was embarrassed and also upset with himself for giving into his frustrations about what had gone on at the society and his ongoing discoveries.

Yacoob stated in the letter that he saw no reason for private mediation. "The society has lost enough money in this debacle and cannot spend more in a private arbitration. Please make any concrete solutions your client may have for settlement so that I can also discuss this with the board," he wrote.

"We are a public organisation and must do everything transparently in terms of our justice system."