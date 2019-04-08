Family cries foul as wife walks free

The family of a businessman who was allegedly killed by his wife believes the justice system has failed them after the murder case against the 26-year-old woman was withdrawn.

Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko was arrested in September last year after she allegedly stabbed and killed her husband Caswell Maseko, 30, at their home at an estate in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the case was withdrawn because a key state witness had died.

Caswell's uncle, Sunday Maseko, said yesterday that the family was devastated that they will not get justice for their son's death.

"Obviously we are not happy as a family. We are frustrated. Once again we have been failed by the South African justice system," Maseko said.

He said they would have to make peace with the court's decision.

"There is nothing we can do. Only God will judge her. Even if she had been found guilty, the fact is that we have lost him [Caswell]," Maseko said.