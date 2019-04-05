WATCH | Chairs fly as chaos mars Hout Bay election debate

Chaos erupted at a political debate in Hout Bay, Western Cape, on Friday.

The scenes at the debate were recorded live on SABC Morning Live.

"Horrific scenes coming from our election broadcast in Hout Bay. We have been trying absolutely everything to keep this broadcast going, to let these smaller parties be heard and this is what is happening now," SABC presenter Leanne Manas can be heard saying.

In the visuals, EFF supporters can be seen throwing plastic chairs at other parties' supporters.

In separate visuals, an EFF member can allegedly be seen slapping a woman.

The debate has since been called off.

EFF chairperson in the Western Cape Melikhaya Xheko, who was also a panelist, said the debate was split into two parts for those currently in government and the new parties participating for the first time.