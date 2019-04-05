'Lack of political tolerance' - Mzansi reacts as chairs fly at Hout Bay election 'debate'
The election debate in Hout Bay, Cape Town, dominated social media after chaos erupted at the event on Friday morning.
In video footage that has gone viral, party supporters can be seen throwing chairs at each other.
The debate, which was broadcasted on SABC Morning Live, was called off because of the disruption.
EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xheko told TimesLive that Black First Land First and The Land Party supporters "targeted" the EFF supporters. He claimed EFF members were physically pushed, leading to the violent clash.
Members started arguing, shouting and pointing fingers in each other's faces while others tried to break up the altercation.
Many on social media were appalled by the clash, with others citing lack of political tolerance.
So is the #LandParty #BLF an #EFF at #HoutBay chair fight. Young boys are showin each other flames. I Didnt even knw we hva a political party called: #LandParty. pic.twitter.com/aDRRJnww9R— Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) April 5, 2019
The disruption of the SABC elections broadcast in Houtbay showed that our people still lack political tolerance and as such political parties must embark on political education to educate their members.— Mr Leadership (@Tshepho04025035) April 5, 2019
Why weren't the chairs bolted to the floor?— V.L Shadean (@VijayShadean) April 5, 2019
????
Since trouble was expected.#Houtbay @EFFSouthAfrica https://t.co/n6NRNQutgU
Hout Bay #MorningLive = when you feel a chair can speak your mind better than your mouth.— MzantsiNative♍ (@OwaseMzantsi) April 5, 2019
Someone didn't advise Morning Live about hosting an event like this in Hout Bay. People out there go wild when they see the cameras.— L Ron Hubbard of the cupboard (@JavierSOSO_) April 5, 2019
??♀️??♀️??♀️, KZN I pray we never get here, we were ducking bullets at a very young age. We were taught where guns were stored in the house for protection. We lost so many beloved ones, I hate any violence let alone black on black. We all want economic freedom & it won't be easy pic.twitter.com/rUYPiFjpMP— love_life?? (@Sexhealth6) April 5, 2019
So the EFF go head to head with other parties in Hout Bay with what was supposed to be a political debate. For reasons unclear the meeting ends in a childish display of chair throwing & fist fights. Can we afford to allow the EFF's brand of democracy (anarch) to exist in society?— Ian Mackenzie (@IanMac1949) April 5, 2019
This whole Hout Bay thing has nothing to do with politics. They're all just excited for #WrestleMania this weekend. pic.twitter.com/tib3mCJNfS— IG: ilikebrandon (@i_likebrandon) April 5, 2019