Senior municipal official detained in northern KZN

A senior Zululand district municipality official has been taken in for questioning, police confirmed on Thursday.

Police minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, confirmed that the official, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, has been detained and taken in for questioning.

Serero did not respond to questions about why the official had been detained.

The IFP's secretary-general and KZN premier candidate mayor Velenkosini Hlabisa declined to comment on the matter. He said that he was still trying to obtain information.

This is a developing story.