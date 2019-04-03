The law must take its course - Bantu Holomisa

Let the law take its course, UDM president Bantu Holomisa said of the Hawks swoop on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Speaking on Wednesday, Holomisa said Bobani informed the UDM of the raid by the Hawks at his office and home.

Holomisa said UDM’s position was clear and that was to let the Hawks do their work and once the investigation was concluded, they would wait until the docket was handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority.

“We will deal with the matter once the NPA has said its piece. There’s been a lot of raids, [first by Hawks investigator captain Henk] Fourie and now they used black colonels.

"The last time Fourie went there himself and we never heard anything about what he was investigating,” Holomisa said.

Referring to a forensic report by PricewaterhouseCoopers ( PwC ) on the metro’s contract with Milongani for environmental management services, Holomisa said the report commissioned by former Bay mayor Athol Trollip found no wrongdoing by Bobani.

“Council took a resolution to deal with Trollip because he did not have the authority to investigate. The Herald even published a report that there was no link to Bobani,” Holomisa said.

“We won’t entertain anything else until the Hawks and NPA comes forward with a case. We’re going to allow the law to take its course,” Holomisa said.

Bobani, meanwhile, referred all questions to his lawyer after initially saying he would hold a press conference at noon.

He said: "I'm not going to comment on the raids by the Hawks anywhere on my side. You deal with that with my lawyer.

"We will deal politically with the DA's propaganda campaign in terms of smearing my name. They think they can single out or use my name in order to achieve their goal; they will never succeed.

"We'll deal with the politics around that matter."