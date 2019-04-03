David Webster's killer Ferdi Barnard a 'free man' after two decades

The department of correctional services on Tuesday confirmed the release on full parole of apartheid-era hitman Ferdi Barnard.

Barnard was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998 after being convicted on numerous charges including murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of firearms.

“I can confirm that he was indeed released today. There are conditions associated with his parole, which I cannot disclose, they are between him and the department,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Barnard was serving time at Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II prison.

Almost a decade after the crime, Barnard was convicted for the killing of anti-apartheid activist and Wits University academic David Webster.

Barnard shot Webster outside his home in Troyeville, Johannesburg, in May 1989, at the behest of the apartheid defence force's security branch, the Civil Co-operation Bureau (CCB). The CCB told Barnard that Webster, a pacifist, was involved in terrorist activities.