Amcu's four-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater to continue

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said it would continue with its four-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa made the announcement during a mass meeting at Masizakhele stadium at the Driefontein operations on Monday.

The strike saw at least 15,000 Amcu members downing tools in November 2018 at Kloof, Driefontein and Beatrix mines.

The members are demanding R1,000 yearly wage increments for the next three years, while the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, and United Association of South Africa (Uasa) accepted an increase of R750 per year for the next three years.

Mathunjwa said the road to economic liberation was not an easy one and the decision to go on strike was not taken lightly. “Our objective has always been and will always be to fight for our members to earn a decent living wage.

“There have been many ploys to bring an end to the strike, including Sibanye-Stillwater colluding with government in an unholy union," he said.

Mathunjwa said they had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an urgent intervention, but had not received a response yet.

“When we represent members, we go with the mandate that is received from them. We are trying to build this country because the people who took power in 1994, have failed to build this country," he said.

Sibanye-Stillwater was not reached for comment.