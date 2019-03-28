Metro workers’ protest hits refuse removals

Until all jobs in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have been regraded, municipal workers are bound to continue protesting, acting city boss Peter Neilson said.

He was responding to the protest on Wednesday by municipal workers who marched to the City Hall, demanding that the municipality implement the scarce skills allowance policy and the old car allowance policy and to be paid out for their leave, among other things.

This affected refuse removal in parts of the city on Wednesday, primarily in the Uitenhage and Despatch areas.

Neilson said that the Task grading system – which is revisiting all staff members’ job descriptions in the municipality and the salary grades they deserve – was meant to take into account workers’ employment conditions, including long-service bonuses and car or transport allowances.

But because Task was not yet fully completed, a number of issues would continue to pop up.

When the municipality first implemented the Task system, some staff complained they had been downgraded and were worse off, while others who had been “upgraded” demanded backpay for the years they had been underpaid.

“The benefits committee has hidden behind Task and until the Task grading has been resolved, the benefits committee will find great difficulty in finding individual benefits,” Neilson said. But one of the workers’ demands was that Task be done away with and that a new job evaluation plan be sought. They also want all municipal services to be insourced and for longstanding disciplinary cases to be completed.

In a petition handed over to the city’s petitions officer, the workers also demanded the absorption of Expanded Public Works Programme workers and the filling of all vacancies in the next financial year.

Neilson said some of the demands, such as insourcing contract workers, had already been attended to.

The corporate services department was still looking into the Task grading issue and would make recommendations to the new political leadership.