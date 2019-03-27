WATCH LIVE | Bosasa in spotlight again at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter is continuing his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was claimed that the controversial prisons facilities company allegedly used a shelf company to siphon off money to politically connected individuals and prop up its expenses.

Ironically, the shelf company, Miotto Trading and Advisory Holdings, was run by Venter, who oversaw the flow of money among its own companies and others that it dealt with.

From a dormant entity, Miotto was launched into the spotlight last year when various media reports linked the company to sizeable payments made to benefit former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng and President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is expected to testify after Venter.

Agrizzi previously made bombshell accusations before the commission, fingering high-profile government officials in underhanded deals with himself and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.